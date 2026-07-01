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RT News - July 1 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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July 1, 2026

rt.com



Iran warns the US-brokered deal that suggests the disarmament of Hezbollah could leave ethnic groups in Lebanon shattered and turning on each other. Exactly the same scenario we are witnessing in Iraq right now and previously in Syria. Kiev's relations with one of its biggest supporters suffer another setback. That's as Poland calls Ukraine's decision to establish a pantheon of World War Two nazi collaborators an escalation. As illegal mobilisation in Ukraine rages on. The Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights slams the current recruitment activities in Ukraine. While a Ukrainian political refugee calls the situation facing Ukrainian men a quest for survival.


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