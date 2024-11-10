Zionist forces besiege a woman and her children in Tubas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This afternoon, the occupation forces stormed the city of Tubas and surrounded a house near the Tubas district and opened fire from the windows of the house, knowing that those inside the house were women and children. They also claimed that a wanted man was hiding inside this house, but after they entered the house, they found nothing but women and children.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 09/11/2024
