Losing Your Voice

Woke Capitalism In Retreat

* What is so alarming about this?

* Left’s control over messaging is faltering.

* When they lose, they try harder to shut us up.

* Watch the coordinated effort to combat ‘misinformation’.

* Disinfo bans all went in same direction.

* [Fauxi] became extension of elite overlords.

* Doxxer has thoughts on ‘reputable news’.

* The cost of doing bad business.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 25 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305111888001

