Losing Your Voice

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Woke Capitalism In Retreat
* What is so alarming about this?
* Left’s control over messaging is faltering.
* When they lose, they try harder to shut us up.
* Watch the coordinated effort to combat ‘misinformation’.
* Disinfo bans all went in same direction.
* [Fauxi] became extension of elite overlords.
* Doxxer has thoughts on ‘reputable news’.
* The cost of doing bad business.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 25 April 2022