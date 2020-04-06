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Demon Attack for the Intellivision - Games that we hope are coming to the Amico!
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23 views • April 06, 2020
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In this video Sara and I play Demon Attack for the Intellivision. Demon Attack was originally programmed for the Atari 2600, but was soon ported to the Intellivision. Developed by ex Atari programmer Rob Furlop, it wa Imagic’s best selling game in 1983. Hopefully, we can all look forward to an updated version of this game on the Amico!
https://www.instagram.com/saracamron/ - Follow Sara on Instagram!
In this video Sara and I play Demon Attack for the Intellivision. Demon Attack was originally programmed for the Atari 2600, but was soon ported to the Intellivision. Developed by ex Atari programmer Rob Furlop, it wa Imagic’s best selling game in 1983. Hopefully, we can all look forward to an updated version of this game on the Amico!
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