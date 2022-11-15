Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.
0:00 Introduction
0:12 Fasted Exercise: Autophagy, Fat Burning and Anti-Aging
0:49 Increased Fat Burning
1:40 Mitochondrial Biogenesis
2:08 Enhanced Autophagy
2:41 Increased HGH
3:13 Ketone Production
3:33 Improved Resilience to Stress
4:11 Anti-Aging Benefits
5:23 12 12 Simple Fast
5:40 14 10 Brunch Fast
5:56 16 8 or 18 6 Strong Fast
6:19 20 4 Warrior Fast
6:41 OMAD - One Meal A Day
7:03 Fasted Exercise and Feast Famine Cycling
7:56 Types of Fasted Exercise
8:08 Beginners
8:21 Next Progression
8:41 Enhanced Fat Burning
9:19 Enhanced Muscle Building
9:51 Fasted Exercise and Overtraining
10:58 Caution For Stressed Out Individuals
10:03 Conclusion
12:35 Consultation & More Info
