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US Rep: "Food Shortages Are Coming" - Crops Destroyed - UK Limits Purchases
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584 views • September 25, 2020
Rep. Scott from Georgia warns that "food shortages are coming." Farms are destroying crops, plowing under fields without the labor to harvest them! As new laws accelerate the demise of California's agriculture, Washington's governor commits an act of agricultural terrorism, emblematic of the wholesale attack on food production across the world. UK's Morrisons resumes rationing of pasta and canned goods, and "Safety Marshalls" and police are being deployed to ensure social distancing -- as Boris Johnson deploys the Army to assist. The scene is set for food shortages. Start growing your own today.
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