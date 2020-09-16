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Dr. Stella Immanuel - Doctors Silenced
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481 views • September 16, 2020
On Monday July 27th, 2020, medical professionals attended the America’s Frontline Doctors Summit in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. The doctors present took the opportunity to address the media and the U.S. public about the country’s fight against COVID-19. One of those doctors was Dr Stella Immanuel. Backed by her medical colleagues, she spoke out against the current accepted virus treatment and the need to wear masks. It was not too long after that, President Donald Trump endorsed the claims of the doctors, and even admitted to being on this now very politicized over the counter drug.
Since this announcement, there has been a whirlwind of events.
“Of course they think I am dangerous, because I am speaking the truth!” Dr. Stella Immanuel
Full article: https://torontocaribbean.com/drimmanuel
Since this announcement, there has been a whirlwind of events.
“Of course they think I am dangerous, because I am speaking the truth!” Dr. Stella Immanuel
Full article: https://torontocaribbean.com/drimmanuel
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