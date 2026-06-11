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French ambassador to Moscow, called the meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of Great Britain, Germany, & France with Russian FM
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The French ambassador to Moscow, Nicolas de Riviere called the meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of Great Britain, Germany, and France with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin a good discussion, a TASS correspondent reported.

"We had a good discussion. Later today we will publish a statement," the French diplomat said, leaving the Russian Foreign Ministry building.

Adding:

Europe wants to participate in negotiations on Ukraine as part of a single delegation of the West and Kiev against Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The leaders of Germany, the UK, and France pretend to call for peace but in reality, they are taking steps to militarize Ukraine and Europe," the ministry emphasized.


The ministry also noted that the leaders of these three countries are putting forward conditions in their statement on the settlement in Ukraine that are unacceptable to Moscow.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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