Former Soviet Union citizen on how Canada looks more and more like a communist country.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Vlad Sobolev on what it was like growing up in the Soviet Union before the fall of Communism. We discuss the current slow march towards tyranny and totalitarian control in Canada and what can be done to stop it. We also discuss his perspective on the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Vlad founded a number of grass roots organizations over the past few years to help small businesses who have been threatened and deliberately attacked and to empower and educate Canadians about the harm of mandates and government control.

