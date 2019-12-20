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Americans Ignore Democrat Impeachment Hoax - War Room Full Show
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25 views • December 20, 2019
The day after the Democrat Impeachment vote America is left eating another nothing burger produced by the Democrat party. While the impeachment vote worked, it’s agenda to hurt Trump and separate the President from his voters has failed. AI expert Cyrus Parsa joins the broadcast to announce a massive lawsuit against Google. Matan Even joins to discuss the YouTube censorship of the police brutality in Hong Kong. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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