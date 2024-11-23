Last night, the Israeli Air Force carried out a precision strike on an 8 story building

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
77 views • 5 months ago

Last night, the Israeli Air Force carried out a precision strike on the Al-Basta al-Fouka area in central Beirut. The strike hit an eight-story building where a meeting of Hezbollah commanders was taking place.

▪️The raid resulted in 11 fatalities and 33 injured. According to the Saudi Al Hadath channel, the target may have been the commander of the "Unit 910" commando, Talal Hamia, who some had already "buried" in September this year.

▪️The British Sky News, citing Israeli sources, also reports the neutralization of Muhammad Haidar ("Abu Ali Haidar") - the head of Hezbollah's operations department and effectively the new chief of staff of the organization.

▪️It is also possible that the Israelis tried to eliminate the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qasem, who was appointed after the death of Hassan Nasrallah. However, this version is the least likely at the moment. 

The Israel Defense Forces have not provided any details so far, limiting themselves to a daily report on strikes against the Shiite group's infrastructure in the Dahieh quarter in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital. Hezbollah resources also remain silent.

However, given the effectiveness of such attacks by the Israeli Air Force, within a day Hezbollah will name the high-ranking "martyr who fell on the way to Al-Quds (Jerusalem)".

#Israel #Lebanon

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
