Russian Stormtroopers of Marine Brigade-155 liberated and raised flags on the western outskirts of Novomikhailovka settlement after driving out Ukrainian forces. Months of fierce fighting ended with heavy casualties on Ukrainian side and significantly changed the situation regarding the capture of Novomikhailovka, 40 km from the city of Donetsk.
