Legalized DESTRUCTION of the Family , Commandment 5
End the global reset
End the global reset
74 followers
40 views • 5 months ago

In this video I go over the biblical 5th commandment to honor thy father and thy mother. I also go over why the US laws makes it illegal to have a proper family. To raise a family the way the Bible says is illegal in America the Babylon. And I go over the fifth plague upon Egypt and the pestilence that occurred there and what it has to do with today's family situation.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For more intensive study you can go to the warning website of Larry McGuire at larrygmegiiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
