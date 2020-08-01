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The footage begins in the middle of a heated conversation as a mother debates a face mask aficionada. The unmasked mother repeated that her children were not supposed to wear masks due to their age, to which the pro-mask woman replied, “that’s not true.”
The mother continued attempting to explain the local mask requirements to the complaining older woman, and citing local ordinances, pointed out that children under the age of 10 are not supposed to wear the protective gear. The middle-aged woman slams the mother’s reasoning as “ridiculous.”
Continued at https://www.infowars.com/video-woman-tells-toddlers-i-hope-you-all-die-for-not-wearing-face-masks/