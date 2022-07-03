Only 40% of People Believe in Grey's. Why are They Here? Do They Want the Planet? - Part 6 of 6

Marina Seren, Bruce Vinikas and I start off talking about Hillary Clinton. In 2016 she said she was in favour of UAP (UFO) disclosure but I don’t believe her. Marina says that Hillary is part of a royal reptilian lineage and she expected Marina and others to bow to her to show reverence.

6:30 Bruce talks about Stephen Bassett, who I have done videos with since 2018. He is known for lobbying for UFO disclosure since 1996. Bassett was happy with the recent Congressional Hearings on UAPs but most in the UFO community, like Richard Dolan, weren’t. I sighed when I heard Linda Moulton Howe call it “an insult”.

9:45 I talk about the Congressional hearing with two Pentagon officials who didn’t know about UFOs shutting down US nuclear missile silos. They also didn’t know about the Admiral Wilson leak- probably the biggest UFO leak of the 212st century!

12:20 Mark Fiorentino asks about US involvement with which aliens? He asks Marina about Project Looking glass and she answers about it, being a technology to look at past, present and future events.

15:00 Brian quotes Jeff about why “they want the planet”. Marina and Brian disagree on the Greys. Marina says the Greys will not succeed in their hybrid agenda. She quotes Darryl Anka who “channels” Bashar and I privately asked her previously, how many hours has she listened to Bashar. I asked, “over a thousand hours?” She said, “yes”. So, I told Marina that I suspect that she has been mislead by the Jewish Bashar. I think Bashar is a disinfo agent who is doing a very competent job. I don’t believe he is channeling Bashar but I could be wrong. At 19:20 Marina says she believes Darryl Anka is channeling Bashar but that Bashar is corrupted.

I defend Suzy Hansen and Jeff by stating that those you’ve been on the craft with the Greys provide a higher grade of quality than those who channel, especially since channeling can result in mendacious advice.

21:00 Bruce is cool. He says the shadow side gives the light somewhere to shine. Lol!

29:40 Minutes before Brian stated that he disagrees with Marina’s view that some Greys (just some) have damaged DNA because they disconnected themselves with the emotional body.

31:00 Marina and Brian discuss a profound question. Marina says that if the Greys care so much for humanity why don’t they help us without having to take advantage of the situation and hybridize us for their benefit so that they can take the planet.

In closing I relate the ultimate law of karma to how the (mantids) and Greys have to try to manage the indigenous humans and reptilians on Earth.

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