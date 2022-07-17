X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2826a - The Patriot Economic Plan Is Working, Watch The People Around The World

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2826a - July 17, 2022

The Patriot Economic Plan Is Working, Watch The People Around The World

The people of the world are now coming together, the farmers of all different nations are supporting each other, they know who is pushing the agenda, they are now calling them out. SA is not doing what [JB] wants, the game is over, the people see it clearly.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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