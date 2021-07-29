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God's Words / The Beatitudes
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10 views • July 29, 2021
One of Jesus notable sermons is "The Sermon on the Mount" where He shared with us His wisdom and grace through instruction and point of view. Let's dig in and find out what Jesus wants us to know!
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