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Covid 19 its an Hoax. The mask harms our health!
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76 views • August 25, 2020
How manny doctors you need to understand this COVID 19 its only a flu and only kill people with health problems like lung problems like the normal flu?How do you think this decease "dont" have cure but some people its cured after treatment???? Exist cure or not? How they be cure without a cure???? If at this point you read this and you dont believe it...my friend buy now your coffin!
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