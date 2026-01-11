Satanic Ritual Abuse is Real: Survivors and Expert Psychologist Testify - Sandra Rasch, Chantal Frei and Marcel Polte

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the 22nd Anti-Censorship Conference Sandra Rasch and Chantal Frei report of their horrific experiences as victims of satanic cults and ritual violence. Lawyer Dr. Marcel Polte explains what the CIA-founded “MK-Ultra” has to do with it: Satanic cults and secret service programs work hand in hand. When talking about ritual violence and mind control, the question is how much these powers know about human consciousness and how they abuse this knowledge to establish a satanic world empire.