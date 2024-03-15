Create New Account
UK fires another DUD missile which fails - OVER-priced and over here - embarrassment
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

America SELLS us this sub standard crap at double or triple price and we only find out how useless it is in real life when we test fire one of these useless missiles. More £billions of taxpayers money paid to America under NATO rule for nothing. Never mind the embarrassment, we are now a bankrupt country due to our incessant warmongering.

Mirrored - No Face Masks

