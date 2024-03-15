UK fires another DUD missile which fails - OVER-priced and over here - embarrassment

America SELLS us this sub standard crap at double or triple price and we only find out how useless it is in real life when we test fire one of these useless missiles. More £billions of taxpayers money paid to America under NATO rule for nothing. Never mind the embarrassment, we are now a bankrupt country due to our incessant warmongering.
Mirrored - No Face Masks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.