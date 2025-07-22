© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Faces UK’s Wrath as David Lammy Condemns Gaza War & Displacement Plan
7-21-25
Israel faces fierce condemnation from the UK as Foreign Secretary David Lammy slams the Israeli government’s Gaza offensive. Calling the new aid system “inhumane” and “dangerous,” Lammy accuses Israel of killing starving civilians, displacing millions, and violating international law. With nearly 1,000 Gazans killed while seeking aid, including children, Lammy brands Netanyahu’s strategy a “cruel vision” and demands immediate action to end the bloodshed.