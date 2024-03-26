A Cry Of Jubilation: It Is Finished!

This devotional video guides viewers through the significance of Jesus's last words on the cross, 'It is finished,' as recorded in the Gospel of John. The speaker explores how this statement signifies the completion of Jesus's mission to glorify God, defeat Satan, and reconcile all things through His sacrifice. It emphasizes the importance of sharing these devotions with others respectfully and highlights the transformative power of Jesus's work, including the establishment of His headship over the church and the promise of new creation. The message encourages listeners to live in a way that glorifies God, reflecting on the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus made for humanity.
00:00 Welcome and Introduction to Devotions
00:28 Sharing Devotions with Others: Encouragement and Patience
01:24 Exploring the Last Sayings of Christ: A Cry of Jubilation
02:02 The Purpose of Jesus' Sacrifice: Glorifying the Father and Defeating Sin
04:27 The Impact of Jesus' Sacrifice: Satan Defeated and Sin Put Away
06:15 Christ as the Head of the Church and Reconciliation Through His Sacrifice
07:20 The Church as Christ's Bride: Love and Sacrifice
08:34 Looking Forward: New Heavens, New Earth, and Universal Acknowledgment of Christ's Lordship
10:22 Conclusion: A Recap and Farewell Until Tomorrow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.