BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blue Checkmark REMOVED! | Anti-H1B Visa Politician PUNISHED on X (Colton Garcia) | YNN Special Report 12/31/24
Your News Now (YNN)
Your News Now (YNN)
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 4 months ago

https://x.com/ColtonGarciaTX

SUPPORT US! >> https://store.yournewsnow.live

In this gripping YNN Special Report, we delve into the controversy surrounding Colton Garcia, a vocal critic of the H1B visa program, who recently faced significant repercussions on X (formerly Twitter). The removal of his blue checkmark has sparked intense debates about his divisive stance on immigration and its impact on the tech industry and beyond.


Join us as we examine the fallout, featuring exclusive insights from political analysts, tech leaders, and affected communities. This in-depth coverage unpacks the consequences for free speech, accountability, and the future of global workforce policies. Don’t miss this compelling year-end investigation!


YNN 24/7 Broadcast >> https://247.yournewsnow.live

YNN Web >> https://yournewsnow.live

YNN on X >> https://x.com/YourNewsNowYNN

YNN on Substack >> https://yournewsnowynn.substack.com

YNN on Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/yournewsnow/home

YNN on Kick >> https://kick.com/yournewsnow

YNN on Twitch >> https://www.twitch.tv/yournewsnowynn

Keywords
h1b visax censorshipynncolton garcia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy