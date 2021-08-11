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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-11
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10 views • August 11, 2021
The democrats and most all of the GOP are spending us into oblivion and bankruptcy and if we do not put a stop to this, this nation is done. They just got through spending another 1.2 Trillion dollars of our hard earned money like it is nothing. This has to stop folks. Lawyers in government are killing us telling us it is for infrastructure and jobs when it has little to do with either.
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