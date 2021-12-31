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Professor Paul Connett: Your Toxic Tap Water (Water Fluoridation)
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13 views • December 31, 2021
https://fluoridealert.org: Dr. Paul Connett, Professor of Chemistry at St. Lawrence University in New York, gives a damning interview on the history of water fluoridation, the collusion of major industries to put certified toxic waste into your drinking water, and why government health authorities refuse to conduct scientific studies into the dangers of fluoridation. After watching this video, you will never look at tap water the same way again.
50 Reasons to Oppose Fluoridation:
https://fluoridealert.org/articles/50-reasons/
50 Reasons to Oppose Fluoridation:
https://fluoridealert.org/articles/50-reasons/
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