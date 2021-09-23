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REGENERON is being Withheld from Southern States Biden Administration's CivalWar2.0
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12 views • September 23, 2021
#CIVILWAR2.0 Biden Administration wages war on the South, threatening lives as he is restricting Healing Therapies, being Rationed by The Biden Administration?
Southern States now under siege by the Biden Administration withholding antibody therapy that keeps people out of the hospital and death. Vaccinated population in the state of Florida represents 50% of the patients that are testing positive for COVID19.
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Southern States now under siege by the Biden Administration withholding antibody therapy that keeps people out of the hospital and death. Vaccinated population in the state of Florida represents 50% of the patients that are testing positive for COVID19.
Join me on GAB https://gab.com/Telesti/
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
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