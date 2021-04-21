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The Destruction of Law + Order as Mob Rule Takes Over the US (Perfectly Planned Commies)
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70 views • April 21, 2021
Derek Chauvin, found guilty on all three counts, did not receive a fair trial because the mob was calling for his head. Rather than remain blind, Lady Justice looked up and saw the mobs threatening and actively destroying cities, and the jurors themselves. Meanwhile, Maxine Waters goes to Minneapolis and throws fuel on the fire, and Joe Biden gave cover for would be rioters by framing what the right decision would be.
The United States and our structures are being quickly eroded by the radical left.
#DerekChauvin #BLM #USInstitutions
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The United States and our structures are being quickly eroded by the radical left.
#DerekChauvin #BLM #USInstitutions
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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