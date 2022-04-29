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The Creature from Jekyll Island - A Second Look at the Federal Reserve
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63 views • April 29, 2022
The author of the masterwork, 'The Creature From Jekyll Island' G. Edward Griffin Delves deeply into the thought and research he put into the book and as you watch and listen you come away with much more understanding of the monumental slight of hand fraud the "great pirates" of the global cabal perpetrated on the people of America and the world. ~JT
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