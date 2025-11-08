Are loved ones being prematurely pronounced dead for their organs?

Today, Scott welcomes Dr. Heidi Klessig, an expert on the fallacy of the brain dead diagnosis, and a friend, Kristie Court, who experienced first-hand how the organ donation process works through the death of her mother-in-law in April. After Kristie shares her story, Dr. Klessig connects the dots as to why this is happening.Show more-----------Heidi:

Dr. Heidi Klessig attended medical school at UW-Madison, where she completed a residency program in anesthesiology. She received the American Board of Anesthesiology’s board certification in anesthesiology and the ABA’s certificate of added qualification in pain management. She was a founding partner of the Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin and an instructor for the International Spinal Injection Society. After her husband was diagnosed with a brainstem tumor, she retired in 2007 to devote time to her family, homeschooling her two children through high school, and caring for her husband, Darrel. She now writes and speaks on the ethics of organ donation and transplantation. She is the author of “The Brain Death Fallacy” and her work may be found at respectforhumanlife.comKristie:

Kristie is a Christian wife and mother of 10. I homeschool all of my children and also own and operate a small business.-----------Links for this episode:https://www.respectforhumanlife.com/Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/10p8shboimhwrh57ii7jr/Organ-Donation.pptx?rlkey=5l68lce7fmum7mlkvsbcgxwz8&st=l0wpuib0&dl=0-----------To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/homewww.graceschara.com/To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribeShow less