Homeless, the little dog only knows how to treat a pile of torn, dirty cardboard boxes as his home

Pitiful Animal





Mar 15, 2024





Bonia was found by Valentina Gordienko at a bus stop near her home

She was a poor stray puppy. She was alone, nowhere else to go

All around her was a filthy dump of tattered cardboard boxes that she considered her home

Valentina felt her heart ache when she saw the poor little girl from afar

As she approached, Bonia hid behind the boxes in fear.

She had never been in contact with humans, so she was very timid

Valentina was friendly and talked softly to her so she wouldn't panic

In the end, Valentina convinced Bonia to come home with her. Bonia let her guard down

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1b5ZQvk5CI