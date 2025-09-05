2025-9-5 Invisible Danger That's Hiding In Plain Sight - Dan Stachofsky S7-E1

~Dan is the guy from essential energy solutions - selling the plasmonic devices which I think every child of God needs to have. IDEAL10 saves 10%. Bundle to save 10-17% and then double down with the coupon to save more.

~I probably need to do a whole video on all the things that I am learning, but check out this short segment I cut from that podcast, just to wrap your mind around how many frequencies we are being bombarded with. Team satan are using these, not only to monitor track and trace, but also for weather modification, and also through the radiation to keep you sick...inabling your body to heal on its own, and putting you into a hypersenstive defense state on a molecular level, which is effecting your cell signalling (many other body functions, hormones, a whole of things).

~From what I have learned so far, 3 things must be done...

1) shield...and of all the devices, essential energy solutions is doing what no other companies are doing, even though they are selling them/advertising them as emf devices, they are much more than that. I will give my testimony of the effects of these devices soon, just to confirm. (I am not associated with the company, nor is there a financial motive involved; but I want the children of God to understand what is happening to them, before they develop problems in the future.)

2) charge the cells....our body is voltage, and ph is a measure of that voltage in water, and, acidic means low voltage, and, low voltage means your body is not functioning correctly. Charge it back up with an energy device. I think the tesla club plasma device would probably be the best, but it is $11k. They have healing wands which kind of do the same thing, and one of them costs about $350...check out US bedmed, or terahertz healing wands (that is the same frequency as our body - supposively).





3) oxygenate.....they are dumping the iron from our blood, which means its not carrying the oxygen to where it needs to go........team satan is remotely killing us slowly. Blocking/shielding is first, energizing daily, and then oxygenating will just have to be a new normal to be in optimal health. Food grade 35% hydrogen peroxide is the easiest solution for this. You have to have dilute it to 3% (1oz hydrogen peroxide to 11oz of water...non tap water...use good water). You use 3 drops of that 3% into 7 ounces of water, and then you drink it, spacing that out 3x per day, and on an empty stomach if possible so it doesn't upset your stomach. I fast most the day while I'm doing it, and then I eat one dinner at night, and that works for me. I have noticed a lot of energy, and a very clear and alert mind. You increase from 3 drops to 4, increasing by a drop of day, all the way up to 27 drops, and maintain that if you have some chronic condition, and then you work your way back down again. That is the recommended protocol, but pay attention to your body and do what works for you.

4) I guess we could add a step here, but, get rid of your stupid phone, get a wired landline home phone again, get rid or your wifi router and get a wired one, the cheap one no one wants. Remove the smart meter from your home that is turning your home wiring into a pulsing electromagnetic field. No wifi, no bluetooth devices ever. Those are life changes that you also need to make, or, just continue on and reep the consequences as they build up over the duration of your life, as you are slowly being killed.



