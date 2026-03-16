Understanding the Deceptive Ancient Roots of Kabbalistic Thought - Dr. Brian Crawford

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
For centuries, many rabbis have denied the deity of Jesus Christ. Why do so many Jewish people refuse to accept the Gospel and affirm Christ’s sacrifice on the cross as both God and Savior? Dr. Brian Crawford has the answers to these complex questions. Brian is the director of digital evangelism for Chosen People Ministries and the author of The Scandal of a Divine Messiah: A Response to Maimonidean and Kabbalistic Challenges to the Incarnation. He explains the roots of these two separate schools of Jewish thought, with particular details about Jewish Kabbalistic philosophy, which is ultimately rooted in the mystery religions of ancient Greece, Egypt, and a slurry of varied beliefs. Brian provides loving counterpoints to these misled beliefs about the Bible and educates Christians on how to share the Gospel with their lost Jewish brothers and sisters.
TAKEAWAYS
Religious practicing Jews are unaware of the Greek and pagan origins of Kabbalah
Kabbalah is a form of Jewish mysticism and they believe all beings are god in the flesh, and that all things in the universe are divine
Kabbalah originated with ancient Jewish philosophers, and later became mixed with Gnosticism and mystery religions
Kabbalists are universalists, meaning they believe everything will be saved and made whole, regardless of what people believe
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4tUHZoU
The Scandal of a Divine Messiah Book trailer: https://bit.ly/3MOQX6y
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. BRIAN CRAWFORD
Website: https://brianjcrawford.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3NyszX5
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4rqy5Ji
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #BrianCrawford #ChosenPeopleMinistries #Kabbalah #KabbalahWisdom #KabbalahStudy #MysticalJudaism #SpiritualWisdom #KabbalahTeachings #KabbalahTeacher #KabbalahMaster #KabbalahBracelet #RedStringBracelet #RedStringBracelet #CelebrityStyle #KabbalahCelebrities #KabbalahLifestyle #LawmakersPray #PrayerInPolitics