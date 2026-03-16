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Understanding the Deceptive Ancient Roots of Kabbalistic Thought - Dr. Brian Crawford
Counter Culture Mom
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For centuries, many rabbis have denied the deity of Jesus Christ. Why do so many Jewish people refuse to accept the Gospel and affirm Christ’s sacrifice on the cross as both God and Savior? Dr. Brian Crawford has the answers to these complex questions. Brian is the director of digital evangelism for Chosen People Ministries and the author of The Scandal of a Divine Messiah: A Response to Maimonidean and Kabbalistic Challenges to the Incarnation. He explains the roots of these two separate schools of Jewish thought, with particular details about Jewish Kabbalistic philosophy, which is ultimately rooted in the mystery religions of ancient Greece, Egypt, and a slurry of varied beliefs. Brian provides loving counterpoints to these misled beliefs about the Bible and educates Christians on how to share the Gospel with their lost Jewish brothers and sisters.



TAKEAWAYS


Religious practicing Jews are unaware of the Greek and pagan origins of Kabbalah


Kabbalah is a form of Jewish mysticism and they believe all beings are god in the flesh, and that all things in the universe are divine


Kabbalah originated with ancient Jewish philosophers, and later became mixed with Gnosticism and mystery religions


Kabbalists are universalists, meaning they believe everything will be saved and made whole, regardless of what people believe



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#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #BrianCrawford #ChosenPeopleMinistries #Kabbalah #KabbalahWisdom #KabbalahStudy #MysticalJudaism #SpiritualWisdom #KabbalahTeachings #KabbalahTeacher #KabbalahMaster #KabbalahBracelet #RedStringBracelet #RedStringBracelet #CelebrityStyle #KabbalahCelebrities #KabbalahLifestyle #LawmakersPray #PrayerInPolitics


Keywords
gospelmessiahchristianskabbalahjewishjewszionismdivinemysticismgnosticismmystery religionstina griffincounter culture momkabbalisticdr brian crawford
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