IT'S OFFICIAL ⚧ BRIGITTE MACRON IS A MAN, BABY❗

French President Emmanuel Macron shut down claims his wife, Brigitte Macron, was born a man. On International Women’s Day, Macron, 47, addressed the rumors that his wife, 70, is transgender, saying they were misogynistic attacks.





“The worst thing is the false information and fabricated scenarios,” said President Macron. “People eventually believe them and disturb you, even in your intimacy.”





Two French women were fined after spreading these rumors. However, they were able to reduce their fines on appeal, claiming they were intimidated by authorities to cover up a “state secret.” The women have been identified as Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey.





In December 2021, Roy and Rey were featured in a four-hour YouTube video in which they said Brigitte was born as a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, the name of her brother.





Macron’s step-daughter Tiphanie Auziére briefly mentioned the rumors in an interview with Paris Match.





