Only a Few Weeks ago the Russian Military Warned the World that the US Government Created the Pandemic in 2020 and that They were Going to do it Again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

⚡️Only a few weeks ago the Russian military warned the world that the United States government created the pandemic in 2020 and that they were going to do it again.

Fast forward to today and we hear a new variant is out, masks back, a new vaccine booster is coming out.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

