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New World Order Georgia Guidestones Destroyed (1980-2022)
DarylLawsonLive
DarylLawsonLive
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39 views • July 08, 2022

DarylLawsonLive.com New World Order Georgia Guidestones Destroyed 1980-2022 Exo_24:12  And the LORD said unto Moses, Come up to me into the mount, and be there: and I will give thee tables of stone, and a law, and commandments which I have written; that thou mayest teach them. Exo_31:18  And he gave unto Moses, when he had made an end of communing with him upon mount Sinai, two tables of testimony, tables of stone, written with the finger of God. Exo_32:15  And Moses turned, and went down from the mount, and the two tables of the testimony were in his hand: the tables were written on both their sides; on the one side and on the other were they written. Exo_32:16  And the tables were the work of God, and the writing was the writing of God, graven upon the tables. Exo_32:19  And it came to pass, as soon as he came nigh unto the camp, that he saw the calf, and the dancing: and Moses' anger waxed hot, and he cast the tables out of his hands, and brake them beneath the mount. Exo_34:1  And the LORD said unto Moses, Hew thee two tables of stone like unto the first: and I will write upon these tables the words that were in the first tables, which thou brakest. Exo_34:4  And he hewed two tables of stone like unto the first; and Moses rose up early in the morning, and went up unto mount Sinai, as the LORD had commanded him, and took in his hand the two tables of stone.

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obamabiblejesusdeep stateprophecyvaticannew world orderbidengeorgiaguidestonesmtg
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