BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mike Licona Claims That John Lied About What Jesus Said & Did In The Gospel Of John
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • November 28, 2020
Apologist Justin Derby responds to old earth creationist Mike Licona's recent claim that because the Gospel of John is very different from the synoptic gospels in terms of style and the events it covers, this is somehow proof that John lied about what Jesus said and did. Justin also responds to Mike Licona's claim that Matthew, Mark, and Luke colluded with each other to write their gospels.

Independent Gospels?? Christian vs Christian (J Warner Wallace vs Mike Licona response):
https://youtu.be/4sr2CWP0RVE

When the Saints Go Marching In (Matthew 27:52-53): Historicity, Apocalyptic Symbol, and Biblical Inerrancy:
http://www.risenjesus.com/wp-content/uploads/2011-eps-saints-paper.pdf

If you have Dissenter, I encourage you to comment on this video with Dissenter; I will be looking on Dissenter for any comments on TTOR videos.

If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth”, you can go to:
https://teespring.com/another-inconvenient-truth?cid=104379&;page=1&pid=1227&tsmac=store&tsmic=ttor-treasure-chest

If you want to contribute financially to TTOR, you can go to:

Teespring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/ttor-treasure-chest
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality
Ko-Fi: https://www.ko-fi.com/jd_ttor#

TTOR Website: https://ttor.faithlifesites.com/
TTOR Blog: https://truththeobjectivereality.blogspot.com
Sparta Report: https://www.spartareport.com/author/ttor/

Follow TTOR on the following social media:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/TTOR
UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TTOR
BitTubeVideo: https://bittube.video/video-channels/ttor_official/videos
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5d649488bbe53
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ttor_13
Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR
Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality
USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality
Loop: https://loop.joshwho.net/members/2442920
Dissenter: https://dissenter.com/user/TTOR
Gorf: https://gorf.social/ttor
Mumblit: https://www.mumblit.com/Justin_Derby
BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bd2badcee526f0bf58e8813
Censor Wars: https://www.censorwars.com/truththeobjectivereality
Keywords
johnapologeticschristianexposedmikelicona
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Laura Harris
France&#8217;s crisis deepens: Macron bans &#8220;illegitimate&#8221; protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

France’s crisis deepens: Macron bans “illegitimate” protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

Willow Tohi
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy