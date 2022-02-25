© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Witczak - Selling Sickness. People Before Profits
Follow
0
Share
Report
107 views • February 25, 2022
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Kim Witczak is joining us. Kim Witczak is an international drug safety advocate and speaker with over 25 years professional experience in advertising and marketing communications. She became involved in pharmaceutical drug safety issues after the sudden death of her husband in 2003 due to an undisclosed drug side effect of antidepressants. She was instrumental in helping to get FDA Blackbox suicide warnings added to antidepressants in 2004 and 2006. Kim has taken her personal experience and launched a national public awareness campaign through www.woodymatters.com, a grassroots organization dedicated to make sure the everyday patient perspective is represented in healthcare conversations. Woodymatters put a human face on the real life, sometimes tragic, consequences of our current flawed drug safety system. Kim has been featured in major news media such as Fortune, Readers Digest, Consumer Reports, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Star Tribune as well as subject of numerous local and national television news stories and documentaries. She has testified before US Senate on FDA related issues as well as numerous FDA Advisory Committees. In 2013, Kim co-organized the Selling Sickness: People Before Profits international conference held in Washington, DC bringing academic scholars, healthcare reformers, consumer organizations/advocates and progressive health journalists to develop strategies and solutions challenging the “selling of sickness.” She was appointed Consumer Representative on the FDA Psychopharmacologic Drug Advisory Committee in 2016 and is a board member with several non-profit organizations in the field of drug and patient safety such as MISSD.co, US Patient Safety Network, Re-Check Investigative Health Journalism, and Institute for Scientific Freedom. Learn more about Kim at https://www.kimwitczak.com/
Please welcome Kim Witczak to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#KimWitczak #SellingSickness #PeopleBeforeProfits #WoodyMatters #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Kim Witczak Selling Sickness People Before Profits Woody Matters Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast
Please welcome Kim Witczak to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#KimWitczak #SellingSickness #PeopleBeforeProfits #WoodyMatters #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Kim Witczak Selling Sickness People Before Profits Woody Matters Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.