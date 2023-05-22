Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Latest Ukraine Military Losses To May 20th 2023
104 views
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
Published 20 hours ago |

Russian Ministry of Defence data on losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of May 20th, 2023


Background theme music:

'Orthodox Chant (Russian) by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between We The People Situation Update or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pc mon23:06

Keywords
russiaukraineukraine russia warukraine losses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket