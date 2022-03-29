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Congressman Pete Sessions Crushes Ukraine Distraction, Exposes Real War on Americans
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265 views • March 29, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Representative Pete Sessions joins Stew Peters to blow the roof off of the communist conspiracy to foster hatred against white people and perpetuate the war in Ukraine as a distraction to the real war going on in the United States against its own people.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyusw1-congressman-pete-sessions-crushes-ukraine-distraction-exposes-real-war-on-a.html
Representative Pete Sessions joins Stew Peters to blow the roof off of the communist conspiracy to foster hatred against white people and perpetuate the war in Ukraine as a distraction to the real war going on in the United States against its own people.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyusw1-congressman-pete-sessions-crushes-ukraine-distraction-exposes-real-war-on-a.html
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