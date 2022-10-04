X22 REPORT Ep. 2891b - [DS] Red October Comms, Regain Power By Any Means Necessary, [Scare] Necessary Event

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Oct 4, 2022

The [DS] are now using comms, they are preparing an event for October, this will backfire on them, they are trying to regain power. The [Scare] necessary event is now in progress. Trump sends message that NK is now joining the event. Trump and the patriots are in control of the military, this is part of the plan. We are here for a reason to destroy the [DS] system. Red October has multiple meanings, prepare yourself.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

