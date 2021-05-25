The Mass Media Magnum Opus - Conscious Hip Hop Documusical Video Finalé pt. 3/3 ((432Hz))

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The Mass Media Magnum Opus - Conscious Hip Hop Documusical Video Finalé pt. 3/3 ((432Hz))
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12 views • May 25, 2021
Final re-installment of this project with a lot of new material which is quite different from the original. This concludes the remake and revision of 'The Murky Mainstream Mass Media Manipulative Monstrosity Madness' with some positive notes to end it all on.
some leftover notes..
Operation Mockingbird was a secret campaign by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to influence media. Begun in the 1950s, it was initially organized by Cord Meyer and Allen W. Dulles, it was later led by Frank Wisner after Dulles became the head of the CIA. The organization recruited leading American journalists into a network to help present the CIA’s views, funded some student and cultural organizations, as well as magazines as fronts. As it developed, it also worked to influence foreign media and political campaigns, in addition to activities by other operating units of the CIA. Since then, they've done numbers on us in many ways.. how can this stop and people brought to justice for all this fuckery? How do we hold networks and their employees accountable for all their bullshit too?
what about the simple hardware issues of television, and you can look up gov't patents on these things.. in regards to the alpha-wave emittance and certain hypnotic flicker rates of the frames, light, images, etc from the tv screen, which can also have microphones built in for big brother. some tv sets give off more radiation than others (plasma?), and i bet the cable boxes do too, especially if they're hooked to wifi.. Add on the smart meter and the radiation increases exponentially.. i'm sure there's more to it than that, but the point is to be aware of these things and not let'em get the best of you and fuck with your health and consciousness if you plan on keeping your sets.. i sold mine last year finally, which was rarely being used for cable tv anyway.. c'est la vie..
∞∞∞TRACKLIST∞∞∞
Intro: Trained enter-tain-ment - Joy Camp
White Noise - Atmosphere
Prime Time Man - Shotgun Wedding Quintet
Spiritism (recycled) - Bmac Mastamind ft. Terrence McKenna
Society is Brainwashed - Ill Bill (music video included)
The Miasmic Media Monologues - Ft. Max Igan - Beats in order- InstraDIRTal - Bicasso, So Much For Nothing - Earmint, Hey! - MF Doom
The Maven Minister of Mass Media - Howard Beal x Elusive
Deltron - The News (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Microsoft Inc.)
Propaganda - Napoleon da Legend & DJ Doom (music video included)
Distraction - The Profoun Poet
Media Midgets - R.A. The Rugged Man
The Media - Presage
Life's Worth Rain - Anacron
Arthur's Shuffle - Godfrey Cambridge
TV Show - Abstract Rude
Scientisnic Session - Ali G in Rocco's Modern Life remix
Expressed Emotion - Bicasso
Message to the Messengers - Gil Scott-Heron
Step into a New World - DJ Werd & Kaotic Souls (possibly inaccurate)
What If - Antahlyzah
end of music, a total of 2hrs in this 3 part series
Bonus ending video: Subversive Use Of Occult Symbolism in the Media Pt. 2 by Michael Tsarion. here's a link to catch the whole presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6M4VfgtueY&;list=PL2F7B396B2017C4D4
Hip Hop and the Mass Media links if you haven't seen the other parts:
part 1: https://youtu.be/l2zeqc03Hao
part 2: https://youtu.be/9C0Ea0s2PV8
Much love and thanks to those who's music & videos were used in this project
Thanks for watching!
Broadcasting from the South of France during the lockdown phase of this virus issue.. 300€ fine for being caught outside without "a viable reason" whatever that means, so i'll be in the lab creating more content than i have in months past.. Still a lot to do, and this music mixing material is no means to an end, so i've been contemplating on how to evolve past this extension of expression i've locked myself into with this channel.. i still do it cuz not many others are, but i'll be looking to possibly create a new channel or website with a whole different format looking to provide solution-oriented content.. Times are changing and i'm hearing the calls from within and outside to expand beyond what i've been doing (for the past 8 years now).
PEACE
some leftover notes..
Operation Mockingbird was a secret campaign by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to influence media. Begun in the 1950s, it was initially organized by Cord Meyer and Allen W. Dulles, it was later led by Frank Wisner after Dulles became the head of the CIA. The organization recruited leading American journalists into a network to help present the CIA’s views, funded some student and cultural organizations, as well as magazines as fronts. As it developed, it also worked to influence foreign media and political campaigns, in addition to activities by other operating units of the CIA. Since then, they've done numbers on us in many ways.. how can this stop and people brought to justice for all this fuckery? How do we hold networks and their employees accountable for all their bullshit too?
what about the simple hardware issues of television, and you can look up gov't patents on these things.. in regards to the alpha-wave emittance and certain hypnotic flicker rates of the frames, light, images, etc from the tv screen, which can also have microphones built in for big brother. some tv sets give off more radiation than others (plasma?), and i bet the cable boxes do too, especially if they're hooked to wifi.. Add on the smart meter and the radiation increases exponentially.. i'm sure there's more to it than that, but the point is to be aware of these things and not let'em get the best of you and fuck with your health and consciousness if you plan on keeping your sets.. i sold mine last year finally, which was rarely being used for cable tv anyway.. c'est la vie..
∞∞∞TRACKLIST∞∞∞
Intro: Trained enter-tain-ment - Joy Camp
White Noise - Atmosphere
Prime Time Man - Shotgun Wedding Quintet
Spiritism (recycled) - Bmac Mastamind ft. Terrence McKenna
Society is Brainwashed - Ill Bill (music video included)
The Miasmic Media Monologues - Ft. Max Igan - Beats in order- InstraDIRTal - Bicasso, So Much For Nothing - Earmint, Hey! - MF Doom
The Maven Minister of Mass Media - Howard Beal x Elusive
Deltron - The News (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Microsoft Inc.)
Propaganda - Napoleon da Legend & DJ Doom (music video included)
Distraction - The Profoun Poet
Media Midgets - R.A. The Rugged Man
The Media - Presage
Life's Worth Rain - Anacron
Arthur's Shuffle - Godfrey Cambridge
TV Show - Abstract Rude
Scientisnic Session - Ali G in Rocco's Modern Life remix
Expressed Emotion - Bicasso
Message to the Messengers - Gil Scott-Heron
Step into a New World - DJ Werd & Kaotic Souls (possibly inaccurate)
What If - Antahlyzah
end of music, a total of 2hrs in this 3 part series
Bonus ending video: Subversive Use Of Occult Symbolism in the Media Pt. 2 by Michael Tsarion. here's a link to catch the whole presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6M4VfgtueY&;list=PL2F7B396B2017C4D4
Hip Hop and the Mass Media links if you haven't seen the other parts:
part 1: https://youtu.be/l2zeqc03Hao
part 2: https://youtu.be/9C0Ea0s2PV8
Much love and thanks to those who's music & videos were used in this project
Thanks for watching!
Broadcasting from the South of France during the lockdown phase of this virus issue.. 300€ fine for being caught outside without "a viable reason" whatever that means, so i'll be in the lab creating more content than i have in months past.. Still a lot to do, and this music mixing material is no means to an end, so i've been contemplating on how to evolve past this extension of expression i've locked myself into with this channel.. i still do it cuz not many others are, but i'll be looking to possibly create a new channel or website with a whole different format looking to provide solution-oriented content.. Times are changing and i'm hearing the calls from within and outside to expand beyond what i've been doing (for the past 8 years now).
PEACE
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