Lawyer's incredible speech dismantling Israeli occupation of Palestine at The Hague (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel PoliticsJOE at:-
29 Feb 2024 INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE
Ralph Wilde represented the Arab League at the International Court of Justice in the case against Israel's treatment of Palestinians.
Subscribe to our new podcast now, or you're a silly goose:
Transcript available on YouTube page
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.