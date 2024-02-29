Create New Account
Lawyer's incredible speech dismantling Israeli occupation of Palestine at The Hague (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1929 Subscribers
28 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel PoliticsJOE at:-

https://youtu.be/6LACse017-A?si=rKScv7GNr-Fkz_mD

29 Feb 2024 INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE

Ralph Wilde represented the Arab League at the International Court of Justice in the case against Israel's treatment of Palestinians.


Transcript available on YouTube page


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabself-determinationethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

