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Fundamental freedoms lost over a lie....now what (Explicit)
Elle's place 2
Elle's place 2
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7 views • August 25, 2020
Some good Elle's Place videos on Bitchute

VAXXED...MANDATORY ENSLAVEMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3oEh9d3JXqN/

They are prepping to lock us up like animals!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EWZgZVaAJqyZ/

A new scarier version of covid?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z49OzZEjqFoy/

Come join me on any of these channels:


Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia

Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/

Wego.Social
https://wego.social/Elles_Place


Elles_Place (My Canada Book)
https://mycanadabook.com/Elles_Place

Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica

Elle's Place Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Elles-Place-349415305680938/

MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616

USA.Life
https://usa.life/Elles_Place

Canund...Elles_Place
https://canund.com/Elles_Place

Daily Motion...Elle's Place
https://www.dailymotion.com/Elles_Place

Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place

Minds
https://www.minds.com/elles_place/

IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place

Parlor
https://parler.com/profile/ElleTransTruther/posts

Flote (Elles_Place)
https://flote.app/Elles_Place

Patreon (Elle's Place)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28024238

dlive.tv
https://dlive.tv/Tippie_wolf5

Discus (Elles Place)
https://disqus.com/by/ellesplace/


POCKETNET
Elles Place

UGEtube (Elles Place)
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Elles%20Place



Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti

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freedomsenslavementcovid 19
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