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Fundamental freedoms lost over a lie....now what (Explicit)
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7 views • August 25, 2020
Some good Elle's Place videos on Bitchute
VAXXED...MANDATORY ENSLAVEMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3oEh9d3JXqN/
They are prepping to lock us up like animals!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EWZgZVaAJqyZ/
A new scarier version of covid?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z49OzZEjqFoy/
Come join me on any of these channels:
Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia
Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/
Wego.Social
https://wego.social/Elles_Place
Elles_Place (My Canada Book)
https://mycanadabook.com/Elles_Place
Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica
Elle's Place Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Elles-Place-349415305680938/
MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616
USA.Life
https://usa.life/Elles_Place
Canund...Elles_Place
https://canund.com/Elles_Place
Daily Motion...Elle's Place
https://www.dailymotion.com/Elles_Place
Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place
Minds
https://www.minds.com/elles_place/
IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place
Parlor
https://parler.com/profile/ElleTransTruther/posts
Flote (Elles_Place)
https://flote.app/Elles_Place
Patreon (Elle's Place)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28024238
dlive.tv
https://dlive.tv/Tippie_wolf5
Discus (Elles Place)
https://disqus.com/by/ellesplace/
POCKETNET
Elles Place
UGEtube (Elles Place)
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Elles%20Place
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
VAXXED...MANDATORY ENSLAVEMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3oEh9d3JXqN/
They are prepping to lock us up like animals!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EWZgZVaAJqyZ/
A new scarier version of covid?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z49OzZEjqFoy/
Come join me on any of these channels:
Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia
Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/
Wego.Social
https://wego.social/Elles_Place
Elles_Place (My Canada Book)
https://mycanadabook.com/Elles_Place
Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica
Elle's Place Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Elles-Place-349415305680938/
MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616
USA.Life
https://usa.life/Elles_Place
Canund...Elles_Place
https://canund.com/Elles_Place
Daily Motion...Elle's Place
https://www.dailymotion.com/Elles_Place
Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place
Minds
https://www.minds.com/elles_place/
IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place
Parlor
https://parler.com/profile/ElleTransTruther/posts
Flote (Elles_Place)
https://flote.app/Elles_Place
Patreon (Elle's Place)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28024238
dlive.tv
https://dlive.tv/Tippie_wolf5
Discus (Elles Place)
https://disqus.com/by/ellesplace/
POCKETNET
Elles Place
UGEtube (Elles Place)
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Elles%20Place
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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