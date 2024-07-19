BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Myth Busted! Virginia, Not Congress, Called for the Philadelphia Convention
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
366 followers
56 views • 9 months ago

Most people seem to believe that the constitutional convention of 1787 was called for by Congress under the Articles of Confederation. Even the Library of Congress makes this claim. But it’s totally false. It was actually the Commonwealth of Virginia that initiated the call for the Philadelphia convention - and she was followed by a number of other states before congress ever shared their opinion in early 1787. Learn the truth - receipts included.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 19, 2024

libertyconstitutioncongresshistoryvirginiafoundersarticles of confederationconstitutional conventionphiladelphia conventionannapolis convention
