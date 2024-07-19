Myth Busted! Virginia, Not Congress, Called for the Philadelphia Convention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most people seem to believe that the constitutional convention of 1787 was called for by Congress under the Articles of Confederation. Even the Library of Congress makes this claim. But it’s totally false. It was actually the Commonwealth of Virginia that initiated the call for the Philadelphia convention - and she was followed by a number of other states before congress ever shared their opinion in early 1787. Learn the truth - receipts included.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 19, 2024