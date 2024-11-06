Postpartum Nurse Gives Childhood Vaccine Concerns and Importance of Informed Consent - Michelle Spencer

Michelle Spencer was working as a postpartum nurse during the Covid pandemic when she began to grow concerned about the immediate vaccinations given to babies just moments after birth. This concern - coupled with the rise in fetal death after the introduction of the Covid vaccine - raised many red flags for her. Additionally, her beloved mother died in the hospital in 2021 after being given chaotic Covid-related hospital protocols, including the deadly drug Remdesivir. Michelle is now speaking out about informed consent, childhood vaccines, and the iron-clad and steely complex of Big Pharma. “The next generation has to do better,” she says, urging Americans to do their research and not simply bow down to the edicts of the big medical industrial complex and the federal government.











TAKEAWAYS





Parents should think about vaccines and try to be as informed as possible about them before deciding to get any vaccinations





Michelle was especially concerned about administering the hepatitis vaccine to infants





In 2020, before the Covid vaccine, roughly four infant deaths happened annually, after the vaccine it was four deaths weekly





Michelle’s passion is to expose the hospital system’s deadly protocols and financially-driven treatment options









