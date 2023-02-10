Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The First Pro-Trans Pope Francis' Backing of the LGBT Lobby
45 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen


Feb 8, 2023


Is Pope Francis the very first pro-trans pope? Pope Francis called a group of grown men “girls” — all because they have chosen to self-identify as women. Pope Francis also supports the “nun of the trans" in a shocking sign of support for the transgender agenda.


The weaponizing of orthodox teaching to smuggle the LGBT lobby into the Church will have catastrophic results if faithful Catholics do not sound the alarm now. Francis' love for heresy and gender confusion must end now, and that begins with exposing his damaging pontificate — our children and grandchildren are depending on it!


FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28ony8-the-first-pro-trans-pope-francis-love-for-the-lgbt-lobby.html


Keywords
christianreligioncatholictransgenderpope francisjohn-henry westenpro-transnun of the translgbt heresy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket