YOU UNVAXXED AHOLES WERE JULIE'S ENEMY! NOW, IT'S HER OWN BODY!

Julie has become a blood clot factory. She was getting shingles vaccines and every other dart they aimed at her!

Plus, I've still got this theory that these dumbasses are cursed on top of all of the health problems. She crashed in her big balloon! 🤡🤯😖

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/julie.howell.mangrum

Music: The 5th Dimension - Up, Up and Away, The Beatles - Dr. Robert

Check out some cool duds at the store:

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

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https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

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