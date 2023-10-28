The Blood Cult II – 111 Victims, 50 Witnesses, 50 Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek) | www.kla.tv/27300

Child sacrifices for Baal and Moloch – an ancient luciferian cult clings to our earth like a cancer until today. 100s of victims and witnesses break the silence despite massive threats from the perpetrators. Independently of each other, they all testify to the same thing worldwide: an elite perpetrator network, which reaches into all essential areas of life and especially the judiciary, so that the crimes are not punished. “The Blood Sect II” is a continuation of the documentary film Kla.TV aired a year ago. Here you see more victims and witnesses who speak about the exceedingly cruel crimes. There is only ONE way for the survivors to stop these atrocities: Everyone must know! They beg us to CRY OUT for the victims!





👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27300

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27300/pdf





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en





▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV - Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Statements of Survivors of Ritual Violence





www.50voices.org

Documentary films on satanic ritual violence

ENTER THE PIZZAGATE - (THE MOST FORBIDDEN DOCUMENTARY EVER!!) - LEARN WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.... [MIRRORED] rumble.com/v31g26o-enter-the-pizzagate-the-most-forbidden-documentary-ever-learn-what-you-need.html





DEEPEST DARK – German – complete version odysee.com/DEEPEST-DARK---deutsch---komplett:c





What in all the world has happened? – Part 7/13 - DeeTube https://gegenstimme.tv/w/tzgBLC2i3zTPLuyFMVwY5K





Satanism and Child Abuse in High Society (2022) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvfFvpYkbUGA/





1914 – Temple of Moloch. Cabiria (Silent Film). Moloch, The Ancient God Of Child Sacrifice.

t.me/FREEDOMFIGHTERSWW/46196





1933 historischer Festzug in Chicago zu Ehren Molochs „The Romance of a People“ https://t.me/satanisch_ritueller_missbrauch/1453





Broschüre: Jahwe – Schöpfergott oder Teufel? Von Ivo Sasek https://www.elaion-verlag.ch/broschuere-jahwe-schoepfergott/





Überlebende Max Lowen

Unbroken Max Lowen https://unbroken.global/about-max/# https://www.50voices.org/2023/08/22/max-lowen-deu/





Überlebende Karly Franz

Satanische Rituale im Vatikan Ein Opfer berichtet https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyAfkSXiEVA





Satanisch-ritueller Missbrauch: Karly Franz (Noel) deutliche Ansage (deutsche Übersetzung)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eLwMCzyTzU





Überlebende Steffi ZDF-DOKU SATANISMUS, KANNIBALISMUS & MENSCHENOPFER IN DEUTSCHLAND Bericht vom ZDF ~2002

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02A75ogECtg





Überlebende Astrid Dauster

Buch von Astrid Dauster „Opferkind“ - Ich habe die Hölle überlebt, weil ich an den Himmel glaubte www.scm-shop.de/opferkind.html





Aufklärer Chuck Swindoll

Lucifer and Luciferians, Masters of Deception by Chuck Swindoll www.youtube.com/watch?v=t80cMnevJtc





Zeuge John Todd

Das Zeugnis von John Todd - Lance Collins (komplett auf deutsch) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zVpwcnWhao





Überlebende Teal Swan

Satanic ritual abuse is real - Interview with Teal Swan www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mf3zcm4iOoM





Überlebende Karin C. https://t.me/rundetisch/2737





Coolman's Chat E06: Über das Unaussprechliche reden–Talk Runde mit Überlebenden von ritueller Gewalt www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCmfiCzeJQI





Alex Jones versteckte Kamera

Bohemian Grove Infiltration www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4JLAeKu5Dk





THE ORDER OF DEATH www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVBI2cveRRY





Bohemian Club: Wohlfühloase für Superreiche? Was der „Spiegel“ verschweigt https://www.compact-online.de/bohemian-club-wohlfuehloase-fuer-superreiche-was-der-spiegel-verschweigt/





COMPACT-Spezial 27: Geheimakte Kinderschänder. Die Netzwerke des Bösen www.compact-shop.de/shop/compact-spezial/compact-spezial-27-geheimakte-kinderschaender-die-netzwerke-des-boesen/



