LAARKMAA PLEADIAN MESSAGES; MT SHASTA MIRACLE HEALINGS; FUKUSHIMA

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Laarkmaa a beautiful group of advanced Pleadian humans with wonderful messages for humanity! See> www.laarkmaa.com This is followed by prayers to help clean up Fukushima from Dr. Masaru Emoto and a discussion of the miracle healings of people's eyesight and hearing restored at Mt. Shasta during a recent spiritual trip there. I hope you can all listen to this amazing and wonderful radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio and Television, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
