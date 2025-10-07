Transhumanist Globalists Using Nanotech to Fuse Man and Machine - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

The world around us may be teeming with an unseen enemy: nanobots. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea is the president of AM Medical LLC and the author of several books about transhumanism and its sinister agenda. She discusses the scientific side of what nanotechnology is capable of, and how transhumanistic globalists are seeking to bring to life the concept of fusing mankind with machines. Dr. Mihalcea describes the “self-assembling” nanotechnologies that she has seen in blood samples from individuals across the nation, suggesting that there are multiple sources of contamination and exposure to this microscopic technology. Dr. Mihalcea points to chemtrails, childhood vaccines, dental anesthesia, shedding, contaminated water and domestic meat as potential sources of this tiny tech that wreaks havoc on the body.









TAKEAWAYS





Nanobots are the building blocks for self-assembly in the body





Nano and microrobots contain semiconducting metals and they can self-assemble within the body and use toxic heavy metals.





Microrobots (nanotech) can communicate with each other inside the body





Technocrats hope to use this nanotechnology to upload information straight from the human body and brain and into the cloud









