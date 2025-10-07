BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Transhumanist Globalists Using Nanotech to Fuse Man and Machine - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
420 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
338 views • 1 day ago

The world around us may be teeming with an unseen enemy: nanobots. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea is the president of AM Medical LLC and the author of several books about transhumanism and its sinister agenda. She discusses the scientific side of what nanotechnology is capable of, and how transhumanistic globalists are seeking to bring to life the concept of fusing mankind with machines. Dr. Mihalcea describes the “self-assembling” nanotechnologies that she has seen in blood samples from individuals across the nation, suggesting that there are multiple sources of contamination and exposure to this microscopic technology. Dr. Mihalcea points to chemtrails, childhood vaccines, dental anesthesia, shedding, contaminated water and domestic meat as potential sources of this tiny tech that wreaks havoc on the body.



TAKEAWAYS


Nanobots are the building blocks for self-assembly in the body


Nano and microrobots contain semiconducting metals and they can self-assemble within the body and use toxic heavy metals.


Microrobots (nanotech) can communicate with each other inside the body


Technocrats hope to use this nanotechnology to upload information straight from the human body and brain and into the cloud



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3JLSFUj

Dr. Mihalcea’s Books: https://dranamihalcea.com/books

Blue Light Wellness Wraps: https://dranamihalcea.com/trublu

Humans Are Hackable Animals: https://bit.ly/4nF2IJV

The Dimming movie: https://bit.ly/3WeLOpl


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA

Website: https://ammedicalmd.com/

Substack: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #anamariamihalcea #nanobots #blackgoo #luciferase #crimesagainsthumanity #mrna #bloodclots #depopulationagenda #miscarriages #cardiacarrest #seizures #autoimmunedisorder #jabinjuries #strokes #clotshot #synagogueofsatan #operationwarpspeed #khazarianmafia #worldwidegenocide #bioweapon #medicalcoincidence #turbocancer #diedsuddenly #transhumanism #genocide #jabsideeffects #sideeffects #covid #warcrimes #agenda #diedsuddenlyclub #remdesivir #rockefellermedicine #ventilator #vaccinesideeffects #magic #nanotechnology #angeltimethemovie #lettherebeart #rhec #galacticnomads #oes #g #nano #trustthescience #knightsofknowledge #sistar #getboosted #anunnaki #knockingonheavensdoor #phx #angeltime


Keywords
scienceheavy metalsglobalistsprophecydetoxainew world orderend timesrevelationmachinestechauthornanotechtranshumanistmicrobotstina griffincounter culture mom showdr ana maria mihalceaam medical
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy