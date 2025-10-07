Transhumanist Globalists Using Nanotech to Fuse Man and Machine - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The world around us may be teeming with an unseen enemy: nanobots. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea is the president of AM Medical LLC and the author of several books about transhumanism and its sinister agenda. She discusses the scientific side of what nanotechnology is capable of, and how transhumanistic globalists are seeking to bring to life the concept of fusing mankind with machines. Dr. Mihalcea describes the “self-assembling” nanotechnologies that she has seen in blood samples from individuals across the nation, suggesting that there are multiple sources of contamination and exposure to this microscopic technology. Dr. Mihalcea points to chemtrails, childhood vaccines, dental anesthesia, shedding, contaminated water and domestic meat as potential sources of this tiny tech that wreaks havoc on the body.
TAKEAWAYS
Nanobots are the building blocks for self-assembly in the body
Nano and microrobots contain semiconducting metals and they can self-assemble within the body and use toxic heavy metals.
Microrobots (nanotech) can communicate with each other inside the body
Technocrats hope to use this nanotechnology to upload information straight from the human body and brain and into the cloud
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3JLSFUj
Dr. Mihalcea’s Books: https://dranamihalcea.com/books
Blue Light Wellness Wraps: https://dranamihalcea.com/trublu
Humans Are Hackable Animals: https://bit.ly/4nF2IJV
The Dimming movie: https://bit.ly/3WeLOpl
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA
Website: https://ammedicalmd.com/
Substack: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #anamariamihalcea #nanobots #blackgoo #luciferase #crimesagainsthumanity #mrna #bloodclots #depopulationagenda #miscarriages #cardiacarrest #seizures #autoimmunedisorder #jabinjuries #strokes #clotshot #synagogueofsatan #operationwarpspeed #khazarianmafia #worldwidegenocide #bioweapon #medicalcoincidence #turbocancer #diedsuddenly #transhumanism #genocide #jabsideeffects #sideeffects #covid #warcrimes #agenda #diedsuddenlyclub #remdesivir #rockefellermedicine #ventilator #vaccinesideeffects #magic #nanotechnology #angeltimethemovie #lettherebeart #rhec #galacticnomads #oes #g #nano #trustthescience #knightsofknowledge #sistar #getboosted #anunnaki #knockingonheavensdoor #phx #angeltime